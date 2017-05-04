Thousands of bottles of gin recalled for containing too much alcohol

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of bottles of Bombay Sapphire Gin are being recalled because they contain too much alcohol.

CNN Money reports the recalled bottles contain 77 percent alcohol by volume. They’re supposed to only have 40 percent.

Bacardi, who produces the popular spirit, said the recall comes after “an isolated consumer complaint and subsequent quality assurance checks.”

“The over proof product inadvertently entered the bottling line during a short period of time — [up to] 45 minutes — when [workers] were switching from one bottling tank to another bottling tank,” Bacardi said in a statement.

So far, the recall is only limited to bottles sold in Canada. There have been no reports of anyone getting sick from drinking the gin.