That $1 Whataburger coupon is a hoax

Whataburger fake coupon
Whataburger fake coupon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you thought Whataburger was starting a new $1 deal, you weren’t alone. On Thursday, Whataburger tweeted that a fake promotion was making its rounds on social media.

The fake promotion stated Whataburgers were being sold for one buck at all Whataburger locations on May 6 as part of “Dollar Burger Day.” Whataburger said the “promotion is a hoax, and is not associated with Whataburger in any way.

So, if you want a Whataburger, you’re going to have to pony up the $3-plus-some-change (yes, that’s without fries or a drink).

