San Marcos non-profits looking to move under the same roof

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — From homeless shelters to food banks, thousands of people every year use non-profit services right here in Central Texas. However, those needing the services locally say they are spread out too far and it’s hard to get to those services without a car.

Non-profits in San Marcos are now teaming up to move into the same building in hopes of fixing that problem. Located just off Hunter Road, an empty field will be the new Village Campus.

“I’ve been with Community Action for 20 years and it has been a goal of mine ever since becoming the executive director 10 years ago,” said Community Action Executive Director Carole Belver.

The Village Campus is a 29-acre site with plans to co-locate many of the major social service organizations in Hays County. Already on the site is the Police Athletic League and Sports Complex, others making plans to move to the site include Community Action, Early Childhood Intervention – Homespun, Hays County Area Food Bank, Hays County Family Justice Center and Women, Infants and Children (WIC.)

“Our clients can come to a one stop shop and get all the services they need without having to go from place to place to place in San Marcos or Hays County,” said Belver.

By car, it takes just over 10 minutes to get from WIC to Community Action where a resident can get help with their utilities. However, Belver says many of her clients take a bus which could take 45 minutes while other are forced to walk across town for help.

“It’s very hard to navigate the bus system here in San Marcos, especially if you have young children and if you are low income it’s even much more of a burden. Even a dollar both ways can be a drawback,” said Belver.

The Village main building is expected to be a 22,000 square foot building. “It really is very convenient. There is a shopping center right behind it and the outlets are just down the road. This is a great location,” said Belver.

Belver says they are just $800,000 away from breaking ground. If they are able to raise the money they could start construction by summer.

The Village is accepting donations, if you would like to help their cause you can visit their website here.