PHOTOS: Pre-K students release 1,500 ladybugs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a bug’s life at Xplor Preschool of Anderson Mill, where 1,500 ladybugs were released by the students throughout the schoolyard.

Students dressed for the occasion in the likeness of ladybugs, wearing red and black colors.

Leading up to Earth Day, students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs.

