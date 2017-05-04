Motorcyclist killed in major crash on SH 130 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in what was described as a major crash on State Highway 130 in Georgetown.

The city of Georgetown warned drivers that the southbound lanes of the toll road were closed at County Road 152 — not far from Interstate 35 — following the crash at around 7 p.m. The lanes have since been reopened.

Officials say the deceased man was initially taken to Seton Medical Center Williamson, but he was later pronounced dead. Two other vehicles were involved the crash, but no one else was injured.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.