Missing Wimberley woman has been found safe

Gina Marie Edwards (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Gina Marie Edwards (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Sixty-two-year-old Gina Marie Edwards, last seen at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Wimberley, has been found safe.

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman saw the missing person’s report and called deputies to say that Edwards was with her.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office was asking for your finding the woman, described as 5-foot-1, 105 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes. Deputies say Edwards was in the 11400 block of Ranch Road 12, just south of town, when she was last seen. Authorities did not indicate if Edwards suffers from any medical conditions that would put her in harm’s way.

They did not know what direction she was going or what she was wearing at the time, but said he may be walking with a yellow Labrador retriever named Sonny.

 

