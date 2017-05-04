LIVE VIDEO: Stuck roller coaster in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KXAN) — It’s all fun and games until the roller coaster you’re on gets stuck. Riders on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Oklahoma City’s Frontier City are waiting for emergency crews to get them down after the ride malfunctioned Thursday morning.

Frontier City released a statement to KFOR stating the ride “stalled in a safe position on the lift.” The park says the back half of the cars were able to be evacuated but the people in the front cars have to be extricated by emergency personnel.

KFOR says this is the second time in less than a year that the Silver Bullet has become stuck on the tracks.

