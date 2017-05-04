Kitten ‘doing better every day’ after being thrown out of car in trash bag

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Construction workers saw a kitten thrown out the window of a moving car on US 183A in Cedar Park on Monday.

Named Merida, after the Disney princess in “Brave,” the kitten is currently blind and has brain lesions due to head trauma, but her veterinarian says she’s doing better every day.

Merida is now eating and drinking on her own, but keeps turning left when trying to walk. She was brought to New Hope Animal Hospital by a Good Samaritan after she was seen being thrown out of a car, in a trash bag, going at least 60 miles per hour.

Matthew Brooks, veterinarian and owner of the animal hospital, said, “She’s a little bit stronger, so we’ve been very happy with how she’s recovered so far.”

The hospital is hoping to find her a new phone. Anyone interested in taking her should call the New Hope Animal Hospital at 512-690-4124.