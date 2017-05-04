How Texas’ members of Congress voted on health care bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The GOP replacement health care bill passed the House 217-213 on Thursday. Congressman Will Hurd, San Antonio, was the lone Republican from Texas who voted against the American Health Care Act bill.
Here is how all 43 House members from Texas voted.
For the final vote results for all members, click here.
YEA
Jodey Arrington
Brian Babin
Joe Barton
Kevin Brady
Michael Burgess
John Carter
Mike Conaway
John Culberson
Blake Farenthold
Bill Flores
Louie Gohmert
Kay Granger
Jeb Hensarling
Sam Johnson
Kenny Marchant
Michael McCaul
Pete Olson
Ted Poe
John Ratcliffe
Pete Sessions
Lamar Smith
Mac Thornberry
Randy Weber
Roger Williams
NAY
Joaquin Castro
Henry Cuellar
Lloyd Doggett
Vicente Gonzalez
Al Green
Gene Green
Will Hurd
Sheila Jackson Lee
Eddie Bernice Johnson
Beto O’Rourke
Marc Veasey
Filemon Vela