How Texas’ members of Congress voted on health care bill

By Published: Updated:
Protesters chant as Republican and Democratic House members walk down the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the Republican health care bill passed in the House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The GOP replacement health care bill passed the House 217-213 on Thursday. Congressman Will Hurd, San Antonio, was the lone Republican from Texas who voted against the American Health Care Act bill.

Here is how all 43 House members from Texas voted.

For the final vote results for all members, click here.

YEA

Jodey Arrington

Brian Babin

Joe Barton

Kevin Brady

Michael Burgess

John Carter

Mike Conaway

John Culberson

Blake Farenthold

Bill Flores

Louie Gohmert

Kay Granger

Jeb Hensarling

Sam Johnson

Kenny Marchant

Michael McCaul

Pete Olson

Ted Poe

John Ratcliffe

Pete Sessions

Lamar Smith

Mac Thornberry

Randy Weber

Roger Williams

NAY

Joaquin Castro

Henry Cuellar

Lloyd Doggett

Vicente Gonzalez

Al Green

Gene Green

Will Hurd

Sheila Jackson Lee

Eddie Bernice Johnson

Beto O’Rourke

Marc Veasey

Filemon Vela

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s