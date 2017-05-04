How Texas’ members of Congress voted on health care bill

Related Coverage House passes Republican health care bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The GOP replacement health care bill passed the House 217-213 on Thursday. Congressman Will Hurd, San Antonio, was the lone Republican from Texas who voted against the American Health Care Act bill.

Here is how all 43 House members from Texas voted.

For the final vote results for all members, click here.

YEA

Jodey Arrington

Brian Babin

Joe Barton

Kevin Brady

Michael Burgess

John Carter

Mike Conaway

John Culberson

Blake Farenthold

Bill Flores

Louie Gohmert

Kay Granger

Jeb Hensarling

Sam Johnson

Kenny Marchant

Michael McCaul

Pete Olson

Ted Poe

John Ratcliffe

Pete Sessions

Lamar Smith

Mac Thornberry

Randy Weber

Roger Williams

NAY

Joaquin Castro

Henry Cuellar

Lloyd Doggett

Vicente Gonzalez

Al Green

Gene Green

Will Hurd

Sheila Jackson Lee

Eddie Bernice Johnson

Beto O’Rourke

Marc Veasey

Filemon Vela