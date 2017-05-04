Free Weekend Fun May 5-7

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is no reason to be bored during what is expected to be a great weekend.
- CelebrASIA Austin Asian Pacific American Food & Heritage Festival – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Get ready for the “Year of the Mango” as the AARC celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with specially themed foods, cultural performances and experiences, culinary demonstrations and fun kids’ activities. Food, beverages, and merchandise will be available for purchase. Admission is FREE! Asian American Resource Center, 401 Cameron Rd, Austin.
- Austin Refugee Day Festival – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This fun park day for the community will include 5-on-5 soccer matches, kids’ activities including a Velcro wall, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, outdoor games, information and resource booths, as well as a food truck and other treats on site. This is a collaborative event hosted by different refugee service agencies here in Austin and will be a chance to celebrate the refugee population within our community. FREE! Onion Creek Soccer Complex, 5600 E William Cannon Dr, Austin.
- Pecan Street Festival – Saturday from 11:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m. This juried street festival attracts hundreds of local and national artisans offering original handcrafted creations in a variety of mediums, from metal, wood, fiber, clay, leather, glass and stone to repurposed materials of all kinds. Nearly 50 of Austin’s top musical acts will perform on three stages. Thirty food vendors located throughout the festival will offer both indulgent and healthy options. Kid-friendly activities include rides, a petting zoo, face-painting, interactive workshops, street magicians, and more. Admission is FREE! E 6th St (Old Pecan St), between Sabine St and San Jacinto Blvd, Austin.
- Daytime Village at the iHeart Country Music Festival – Saturday from 2-6:00 p.m. This daytime event will feature live performances by Jon Pardi, Lindsay Ell, Kane Brown, Tucker Beathard, Chris Janson, and Kip Moore. The Daytime Village will also feature fan zones and activity booths with giveaways, interactive experiences, and last minute ticket giveaways for the arena show that night. No ticket needed; this event is FREE! Frank Erwin Center, North Box Office Plaza, 1701 Red River St, Austin.
- Sunday Funday: Printed Text and Images − Sunday from 1-4:00 p.m. Because our lives have changed so much by the ability to copy and print sentences and images quickly and inexpensively, Sunday Funday decided to get into the lab this month and see what printing was like in its earliest forms. History lab experimenters will be able set up and print their own messages as well as a few pre-made images. This activity is best suited for experimenters ages 8+ but younger children are always welcome to work with a grown-up. Weather permitting, there will be croquet in the lawn and music on the front porch. FREE! Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St, Austin.