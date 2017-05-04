Customer fatally shoots man who killed Arlington sports bar manager

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A police spokesman says a customer at a North Texas sports bar who fatally shot a man who had just shot to death the restaurant’s manager wanted to “prevent further loss of life.”

Officials say 48-year-old James Jones walked into Zona Caliente sports bar in Arlington on Wednesday evening and fatally shot the manager, 37-year-old Cesar Perez.

Police Lt. Christopher Cook says a customer who was carrying a handgun under the Texas concealed handgun license program then fatally shot Jones.

Cook says, “By all accounts, he decided to engage the shooter because he wanted to prevent further loss of life.”

Witnesses told police that Jones verbally confronted Perez before killing him. Police did not know whether they knew each other.