Austin council approves $39M of mobility bond for projects

By Published:
(AP File Photo)
(AP File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City council members in Austin voted Thursday and approved $39 million of the $720 million mobility bond for the development and construction of several projects that are supposed to improve traffic in Austin.

The $39 million is divided as follows:

  • Regional Mobility:
    • $9 million for preliminary engineering on Spicewood Springs Road east of Loop 360, and funding for a partnership project with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) at RM 620 and RM 2222
  • Corridor Mobility:
    • $12 million for development of the Corridor Construction Program and the development of new Corridor Mobility Reports
  • Local Mobility:
    • $3 million for Bikeways
    • $2.5 million for Safety/Vision Zero
    • $4 million for Substandard Streets
    • $2 million for Sidewalks
    • $1.5 million Safe Routes to School
    • $5 million for Urban Trails

With the funding, the city will begin construction this fall on safety improvements at three of the locations listed in the 2016 “Top Crash Location Intersection Priorities” list.

They are:

  • Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Drive
  • Slaughter Lane and South First Street
  • South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street

Funding will also be used for a Safe Routes to School Infrastructure Plan. Improvements, as decided with help from local school districts, are anticipated to begin this fall.

Sidewalk improvements and TxDOT projects are also in line for funding from the mobility bond.

“By bringing the mobility bond money to the table, we’re getting about $228 million in TxDOT money for Loop 360, 620 and 2222, and Parmer Lane,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. “That’s better than a 3-to-1 match on our bond dollars.”

Phil Prazan takes a look the roads that TxDOT maintains which will benefit from this funding allocation on KXAN News at 6.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s