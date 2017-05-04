Austin council approves $39M of mobility bond for projects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City council members in Austin voted Thursday and approved $39 million of the $720 million mobility bond for the development and construction of several projects that are supposed to improve traffic in Austin.

The $39 million is divided as follows:

Regional Mobility: $9 million for preliminary engineering on Spicewood Springs Road east of Loop 360, and funding for a partnership project with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) at RM 620 and RM 2222

Corridor Mobility: $12 million for development of the Corridor Construction Program and the development of new Corridor Mobility Reports

Local Mobility: $3 million for Bikeways $2.5 million for Safety/Vision Zero $4 million for Substandard Streets $2 million for Sidewalks $1.5 million Safe Routes to School $5 million for Urban Trails



With the funding, the city will begin construction this fall on safety improvements at three of the locations listed in the 2016 “Top Crash Location Intersection Priorities” list.

They are:

Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Drive

Slaughter Lane and South First Street

South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street

Funding will also be used for a Safe Routes to School Infrastructure Plan. Improvements, as decided with help from local school districts, are anticipated to begin this fall.

Sidewalk improvements and TxDOT projects are also in line for funding from the mobility bond.

“By bringing the mobility bond money to the table, we’re getting about $228 million in TxDOT money for Loop 360, 620 and 2222, and Parmer Lane,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. “That’s better than a 3-to-1 match on our bond dollars.”

Phil Prazan takes a look the roads that TxDOT maintains which will benefit from this funding allocation on KXAN News at 6.