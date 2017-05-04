ACL Festival line-up announced, 3-day passes on sale at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music lovers who have been saving their pennies should act fast to secure yourself a ticket to see bands like Gorillaz and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The full line-up:

Just this week the city released the results of the study of the impact of the 2016 festival. Both weekends totaled more than a $277 million dollar boost for the city. That was 24 percent more than the year before.

Want tickets? Check here at 10 a.m. for three day passes. One day tickets will be available later this year.