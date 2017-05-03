Woman sexually assaulted by man she thought was her rideshare driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who thought she was getting into a rideshare vehicle she requested was actually picked up and sexually assaulted by a random person, police say.

Austin police say on Sunday March 19 around 1 a.m., the victim requested a ride via an app from The Domain to downtown Austin to meet some friends. The victim said she got into a white van believing it was her ride but soon after the driver took off, she received a text from the actual driver stating they were still waiting for her.

The victim said the suspect pulled over somewhere along MoPac and sexually assaulted her in the back of the van. The suspect van is white and an older model with a well-maintained tan interior.

The victim was able to give police enough of a description to create a composite.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

30-40 years old

Approximately 5’10”

180 lbs.

Athletic build

Bald head

Brown eyes

If you have information, please contact the APD Sex Crimes Unit at (512) 974-5230 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android