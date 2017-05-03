Williamson County Sheriff increases enforcement in school zones

Related Coverage Drivers speeding through school zones, 300 tickets issued

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers in school zones around Williamson County may have noticed an extra presence of sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning. Nothing to be alarmed about, unless you like to break the law.

The sheriff’s office has increased enforcement this week after recognizing dangerous situations drivers are causing around schools. Speeders, drivers disregarding crossing guards and those who drive while distracted are on notice.

On May 3 and 4, deputies will be issuing citations and performing traffic stops on drivers who might be potentially putting students’ lives in danger. This includes passing a stopped school bus.

Deputies will be mainly focused on Great Oaks Elementary and Bill Burden Elementary but patrols will be widespread across the county.

The sheriff’s office hopes to educate the public of the requirements expected of them when driving in school zones.