VIDEO: Japanese flight attendant caught in middle of violent passenger fight

NBC News Published:
Passengers on route from Japan to Los Angeles fight (NBC News)
Passengers on route from Japan to Los Angeles fight (NBC News)

JAPAN (NBC News) — A video has emerged on social media showing the alleged assault of one passenger to another on a flight from Japan to Los Angeles.

Corey Hour, a passenger on board the flight, captured the incident on camera and said that an “irate customer” in a red and white shirt started assaulting another passenger in the video.

Prior to that, he said the passenger in the red and white shirt was assaulting other passengers aboard the flight before takeoff.

There also happened to be an infant in the row ahead of him, according to Hour.

Towards the end of the clip, when the video goes to black, the passenger said he then confronted the “irate customer” and then he apparently stopped.

“He was trying to continue fighting the gentleman,” Hour told NBC News over the phone from Los Angeles. “The flight attendants were in the middle of it.”

“You have to go,” Hour remembered telling him. “You are crazy, you need to leave this flight,” Hour said. To which the passenger responded, “You think i’m crazy? The government is crazy.”

The All Nippon Airways plane was headed from Japan to LAX Monday evening.

The airline issued an apology to passengers on the flight, and says that the individuals involved have been dealt with appropriately by local law enforcement.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s