VIDEO: Japanese flight attendant caught in middle of violent passenger fight

JAPAN (NBC News) — A video has emerged on social media showing the alleged assault of one passenger to another on a flight from Japan to Los Angeles.

Corey Hour, a passenger on board the flight, captured the incident on camera and said that an “irate customer” in a red and white shirt started assaulting another passenger in the video.

Prior to that, he said the passenger in the red and white shirt was assaulting other passengers aboard the flight before takeoff.

There also happened to be an infant in the row ahead of him, according to Hour.

Towards the end of the clip, when the video goes to black, the passenger said he then confronted the “irate customer” and then he apparently stopped.

“He was trying to continue fighting the gentleman,” Hour told NBC News over the phone from Los Angeles. “The flight attendants were in the middle of it.”

“You have to go,” Hour remembered telling him. “You are crazy, you need to leave this flight,” Hour said. To which the passenger responded, “You think i’m crazy? The government is crazy.”

The All Nippon Airways plane was headed from Japan to LAX Monday evening.

The airline issued an apology to passengers on the flight, and says that the individuals involved have been dealt with appropriately by local law enforcement.