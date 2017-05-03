UT student admits to lying in reported West Campus stabbing

Related Coverage Stabbing in West Campus injures one

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say a 20-year-old University of Texas student lied about being stabbed in West Campus on Monday, once he realized how expensive his medical bill would be.

Austin Chief of Police Brian Manley says the man admitted to fabricating the stabbing at Nueces Street and 26th Street, which the student tried to link to a deadly stabbing on the UT campus around an hour earlier.

The unidentified student was “playing with a knife and he accidentally cut himself,” the chief said. The 20-year-old admitted to lying in an interview with police on Wednesday.

He originally told police on Monday that a 5-foot-9 white man in his 20s, with sandy brown hair, threatened a woman with a knife. The student told officers that he was stabbed in the leg after getting into a confrontation with the unknown man.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Chief Manley said they wanted to get this update out to the West Campus community quickly since they were “delayed” in alerting the neighborhood to the reported stabbing.

Officers are considering charging the student with false report to a police officer. “We want to make sure that the UT community, the West Campus community, is aware of this and knows that they do not have to be in fear of an assailant that we had not yet captured, because this incident did not happen in the way it was reported,” Manley said.