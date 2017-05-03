Two bodies found inside south Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bodies have been found inside a south Austin home Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to the 7600 block of West Gate Boulevard, just south of William Cannon Drive, for a deceased person in the home just before 1 p.m. Once they arrived, they found two dead individuals in the home.

Authorities say the deaths are not suspicious at this time and there is no danger to the public.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.