Two bodies found inside south Austin home

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bodies have been found inside a south Austin home Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to the 7600 block of West Gate Boulevard, just south of William Cannon Drive, for a deceased person in the home just before 1 p.m. Once they arrived, they found two dead individuals in the home.

Authorities say the deaths are not suspicious at this time and there is no danger to the public.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s