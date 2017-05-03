Travis County wants residents to say if bond election necessary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Travis County Commissioners Court appointed a group to research the county’s infrastructure needs, they’re now asking for the public to weigh in on if they’re interested in a bond election for November 2017.

Projects like park improvements, natural resource acquisitions and work on roads, pedestrian-areas, bike paths and drainage are all being considered.

Commissioners Court previously agreed to change the policy on bond elections to allow for more frequent but smaller requests from the public. Now, the public will only be asked to approve construction funding once projects are “shovel ready.” This is expected every two to three years. Previously, residents were asked at the beginning of projects, which has taken more than seven years.

The county’s long-term planning manager told KXAN back in September that the county’s population is doubling every 20 years, which means infrastructure needs to keep up with the growth.

A meeting of the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee, the group tasked with the research, is scheduled for May 4, Thursday, at 5:30 p.m. in the first floor’s Multifunction Room B of the Travis County Administration Building at 700 Lavaca Street.

“I am grateful to the Travis County residents who are reviewing our 20-year horizon needs,” said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. “We look forward to a quality process that can be repeated and allows us to check the progress made

toward the greenest, fairest and most mobile Travis County possible. Please watch us work and share your comments and concerns.”

The county’s last infrastructure bond election was held in 2011.