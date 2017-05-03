Texas House OKs overhauling A-F school accountability system

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas House has approved an overhaul of an academic accountability rating system that issues schools and school districts A to F letter grades.

The grading scale only passed last session and hasn’t even been fully implemented, but has been criticized by teachers and some groups that promoted it originally.

The system grades schools on five categories and relies heavily on student performance on state-mandated standardized tests. Houston Republican Rep. Dan Huberty’s bill with many co-spnsors cuts the graded categories to three while focusing on student achievement beyond standardized tests.

It passed Wednesday via simple voice vote, and needs just a final, largely procedural vote Thursday to go to the Senate.

Top Republicans say grades are easy for parents to understand, but opponents worry that F-rated school stigmatize their students.