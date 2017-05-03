Teenage girl hit by vehicle in northwest Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager is in the hospital and investigators are working to determine how she got hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the girl was hit at 10301 Farm to Market 2222, the Riverlodge Apartment Home in northwest Travis County. It’s unclear if she was struck in the parking lot.

The girl was transported to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries around 11 a.m.

Austin police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene.

Drivers are advised to stay out of the area while the scene is investigated.