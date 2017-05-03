Sources: Austin officer thought to have runaway to Mexico arrested in Dallas

Coleman Martin (Austin Police Department Photo)
Coleman Martin (Austin Police Department Photo)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Sources tell KXAN the Austin officer believed to have staged his own suicide and fled to the interior of Mexico has been arrested in Dallas.

Dallas jail records currently show a 29-year-old Martin Coleman booked in at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday. No booking photo is attached to the jail records.

Martin, who joined the Austin Police Department in 2011, was last seen late on April 25 as he crossed into Mexico and boarded a bus.

The Austin Police Association has apologized to a half dozen agencies for wasting resources on a false alarm. “On behalf of the Austin Police Department, I would like to apologize to those groups that had to take their time and endanger their lives to search for this person,” said Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday.

This story is developing and expected to be updated.

 

