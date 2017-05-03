Small Business Festival’s Midnight Pitch Event

Small businesses can find all kids of guidance, advice and support with the ongoing Small Business Festival Week here in Austin. Andrew Eisenberg with the Small Business Festival, and Casey Smith with the Economic Development Department at the City of Austin joined us with more. This May Texas small businesses will have an opportunity to launch their brand with the world’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba. Using live stream technology, a pitch event will be hosted in Austin to connect Texas businesses to thousands of Chinese retailers on Taobao Global, Alibaba’s solution that allows businesses from outside of China to reach Chinese consumers via vetted buying agents. The Midnight Pitch LIVE in ATX event will be the first pilot event in the United States and will feature 10-15 selected Texas companies. You can come watch the event in person to experience the hype and excitement of Texas companies breaching new markets and representing our great state! The USA products most sought after by the Chinese consumer are: fashion (bags, sportwear, shoes, accessories), health food, milk, snacks, nutrition products, baby & maternity apparel, personal care & beauty, and electronics. The Small Business Festival is going on now through May 5th at 800 Congress Avenue or watch from your home or office at SBFLive.com. For more details, go to SmallBusinessFestival.org.

 

 

