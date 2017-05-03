Pedestrian hit in southeast Austin 3 dies days later

Related Coverage Man critically injured when hit by vehicle in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was hit by a vehicle last Thursday morning died on Sunday from the injuries, Austin police said.

Police said Bobby Joe Duke, 48, had just exited a bus at the westbound bus stop in the 2500 block of East Stassney Lane, at the intersection of Chaparral Trail, around 6:20 a.m. when he ran in front of the bus and was hit by a 2013 Chevy Silverado traveling in the inside lane.

Duke was transported to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries but died three days later in the hospital.

Police said at the time of the crash that the driver did stop. Charges pending against them, if any, have not been announced.

This is Austin’s 25th fatal traffic crash of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 21 fatal traffic crashes and 21 traffic fatalities.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.