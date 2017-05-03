Pedestrian hit in southeast Austin 3 dies days later

By Published:
East Stassney and Chaparral Auto v Pedestrian scene (KXAN photo/Gigi Barnett)
East Stassney and Chaparral Auto v Pedestrian scene (KXAN photo/Gigi Barnett)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was hit by a vehicle last Thursday morning died on Sunday from the injuries, Austin police said.

Police said Bobby Joe Duke, 48, had just exited a bus at the westbound bus stop in the 2500 block of East Stassney Lane, at the intersection of Chaparral Trail, around 6:20 a.m. when he ran in front of the bus and was hit by a 2013 Chevy Silverado traveling in the inside lane.

Duke was transported to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries but died three days later in the hospital.

Police said at the time of the crash that the driver did stop. Charges pending against them, if any, have not been announced.

This is Austin’s 25th fatal traffic crash of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 21 fatal traffic crashes and 21 traffic fatalities.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s