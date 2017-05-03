Miniature horses, dogs help bring smiles to UT campus

By Published:
A miniature horse brought onto UT campus to help students during a tough week. (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)
A miniature horse brought onto UT campus to help students during a tough week. (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The joy a furry animal can bring to a person is nature’s own medicine.

On Wednesday, after what has been a heartbreaking week on the University of Texas campus, some students were comforted by four-legged friends. The school’s College of Natural Sciences invited therapy dogs and miniature horses to help spread some cheer.

“I haven’t seen anybody smile on this campus for a couple days,” said Heather Leigh, who helped organize the event. “It’s finals and these kids just come here to get an education and the whole world turned upside down a couple of days ago and I wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

The School of Human Ecology had previously scheduled with Mini-Wonders of Georgetown to bring their horses to reduce stress during finals.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s