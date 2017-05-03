Miniature horses, dogs help bring smiles to UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The joy a furry animal can bring to a person is nature’s own medicine.

On Wednesday, after what has been a heartbreaking week on the University of Texas campus, some students were comforted by four-legged friends. The school’s College of Natural Sciences invited therapy dogs and miniature horses to help spread some cheer.

“I haven’t seen anybody smile on this campus for a couple days,” said Heather Leigh, who helped organize the event. “It’s finals and these kids just come here to get an education and the whole world turned upside down a couple of days ago and I wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

The School of Human Ecology had previously scheduled with Mini-Wonders of Georgetown to bring their horses to reduce stress during finals.