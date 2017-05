ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 32-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 just east of Interstate 35, Tuesday afternoon.

Round Rock police say that Timothy Norman Lebar, Jr., of Hutto, was killed in the crash, that happened around 4:30 p.m.

Another driver was taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not have additional details on the crash.