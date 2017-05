AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a thousand University of Texas at Austin students gathered on the Main Mall Wednesday evening as friends of 19-year-old Harrison Brown shared memories about him, two days after he was killed in a stabbing attack on campus.

Friends who knew him since elementary school spoke at the gathering, sharing stories and what made Harrison so special.

The UT Tower will be darkened Wednesday night to honor Brown.

