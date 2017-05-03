Fire forces evacuation of Domain apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire that forced residents out of an apartment complex in the Domain for about an hour Wednesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department says the fire was on a balcony courtyard area on the 3rd floor of the complex on Feathergrass Court. The 4 story complex has businesses on the first floor. The other 3 floors have apartment units.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. and was put out by 2:50 a.m. Crews were able to contain it to a wooden deck as well as a nearby stairwell. No one of the apartment units suffered any damage.

No one was hurt in the fire. The Austin Fire Department says the smoke alarms inside the complex were working and some of the residents had already gotten outside by the time fire crews showed up.

Fire crews do not have an estimate on the cost of the damage to the complex.