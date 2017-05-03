Don’t click on that fake Google doc link!

Related Coverage Gmail users targeted in new phishing attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN we get a lot of emails with a lot of attachments. But when we started seeing multiple emails in our inbox Wednesday afternoon from various senders about a shared Google doc we could download, we knew something was amiss.

The phishing emails are seemingly coming from legitimate Gmail accounts so it’s easy to accidentally click on the link attached. Numerous school districts in Central Texas have fallen victim to the phishing scam, but the emails aren’t coming from the districts’ actual email addresses. All of the emails are also sent to: hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com

A spokesperson for Hays CISD says the Gmail account that was phished is an account they use to access their Google drive but not an actual one they use for correspondence. Lake Travis ISD and Hutto ISD were also included in the phishing scam.

It’s unclear who is behind the attack, but it’s spreading like wildfire.