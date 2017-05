BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Burnet Volunteer Fire Department truck and another vehicle.

The Department of Public Safety could not say if a firefighter or civilian was injured in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Farm to Market 2340, just off of US 281 — about 10 miles north of the town of Burnet.

No additional information on the crash was immediately available.

