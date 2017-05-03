Blind cat and paralyzed pup are inseparable

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) — Disabled animals are often the last to get adopted, if they’re rescued at all.

Many more end up euthanized.

Alison Smith of North Dakota’s Triple-H Miniature Horse Rescue has dedicated her life to saving disabled animals.

“When people do open up their homes to a handicapped animal, it’s great. You just don’t see it very often,” she says.

After rescuing paralyzed pup Scarlet last year, she saw something unique.

“These two, within a couple of days, they buddied up. Within a couple of days, they’re just inseparable,” Smith says.

Mowgli the cat has his own challenges. He doesn’t have eyes.

“The other one fills the void they’re having, or the fear, or whatever it is they’re lacking, companionship,” Smith explains.

