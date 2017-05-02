Woman receives minor injuries when fire destroys east Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mobile home has been determined to be a total loss after a fire that happened after midnight Tuesday.

According to Travis County Emergency Service District 12, the fire began around 12:30 a.m. at 7504 Compass Drive.

Crews knocked the fire down around 1:12 a.m. and transported the woman living in the mobile home to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. She is expected to have a quick recovery.

Investigators are working to determine a cause for the fire but estimated damages at $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

The home did have a smoke alarm.