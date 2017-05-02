WATCH: Texas men working frantically to save children after storms

CANTON, Texas (AP) — Rescue efforts that followed a series of tornadoes that struck East Texas included a group of men frantically working to pull two young children from a pickup that overturned in rushing water.

At least five men struggled against the waist-high water Saturday to free the two children and a man believed to be their father. The men were hampered by water pushing against the doors of the pickup.

Cell-phone video shows a man then holding the limp body of an infant as he struggles with the help of others to walk through the water to a roadway.

The man who shot the video, Tom Mitchell, told WFAA-TV that the infant was revived. The father and second child were pulled from the pickup and are recovering.

The scene unfolded about 50 miles east of Dallas.