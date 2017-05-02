UT freshman stabbed to death remembered by current, former classmates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Makeshift memorials of flowers dot the University of Texas at Austin campus Tuesday as students honor the 19-year-old victim of a stabbing attack that injured three others.

Flowers stretch across tables outside Gregory Gym, the center of the scene of the attack on Monday, as students remember freshman Harrison Brown.

“Everyone has only had good things to say about him,” sophomore Alex Melton said. Navya Gautama added, “He seemed like very happy and joyful that he was here at UT. That he was involved and had all his brothers and friends around him.”

Among the memorials, a sense of fear seems to have inundated the university. “Everyone’s on edge,” UT senior Michael Guzzardo says. “Nobody knows what’s going on. Nobody knows if we’re safe yet. Nobody feels safe.”

Gautama, a freshman, feels the same. “Today I was afraid to come on campus right in this area. I mean, most of my classes are around here where it happened, and I was just nervous.”

Students who grew up with Brown and his mom, a teacher at Graham ISD in North Texas, are trying to cope with his death as well.

Graham ISD Director of Bands Joshua Kidd, said, “Even yesterday as news was starting to come out and we were starting to hear little bits of things, we had kids hanging out in the band hall, all kind of supporting each other and trying to just understand, you know, what was happening.”

Brown’s family says he was passionate about being a Longhorn and music.