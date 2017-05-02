Southeast Texas man arrested in separate fatal shootings

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas man is being held on charges that he killed two people in separate shootings five weeks apart.

Twenty-four-year-old Charles Lee Henderson of Texas City was being held Tuesday on capital murder and other charges at the Galveston County jail. His bond was $1 million.

Police affidavits say Henderson shot a man March 14 following a fist fight at a La Marque convenience store that involved one of his friends.

Investigators say Henderson was the gunman in another shooting April 20 in Texas City. They say he fatally shot a man who went to a home to collect drug money.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that Henderson was taken into custody Friday.

Online jail records did not indicate whether he has an attorney.

