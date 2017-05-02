Small Business Festival in Austin

Microsoft announced a partnership with Small Business Festival to offer Small Business Festival’s premium content for free across the globe this National Small Business Week. This year small business owners will be able to go into any participating Microsoft store or login directly to http://www.SBFlive.com and learn valuable tools and tips to make their businesses better. Myrna King is co-founder of the Small Business Festival, and Lyndsey Hoffman of Microsoft is taking part in the event. They joined us in the studio with more. The Small Business Festival is going on now through May 5th at 800 Congress Avenue or watch from your home or office at SBFLive.com. For more details, go to SmallBusinessFestival.org.

