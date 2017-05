AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement has confirmed there is an officer-involved shooting in northeast Austin.

Austin police say they were called out to the 11300 block of Long Winter Drive for a shots fired call just after 11 a.m for an attempted suicide.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was taken to the hospital. No pronouncement of death has been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. We will have a LIVE look at the scene on KXAN News at Noon.