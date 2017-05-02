Offensive fliers depicting black man with knife found on UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is investigating “offensive fliers” posted on campus targeting black members of the community, a day after an African-American student is accused of stabbing four students, killing one.

The small fliers depict a black man holding a knife with the words, “Around blacks never relax!”

“The words and ideas contained on the fliers were hateful, divisive and run counter to the values of our university and our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Erica Saenz, associate vice president for Community and External Relations at UT, said.

Saenz says the fliers will be taken down. In social media posts, students have called on others to take the fliers down wherever they are found and throw them in the trash.

Last month, UT President Greg Fenves condemned fliers around the campus that accused Chinese students of stealing and being unethical.

In February, a white supremacist group called the American Vanguard claimed responsibility for posting fliers aimed at Muslims and undocumented immigrants on the UT campus. One type of poster declared it a “civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens…” while another said “Imagine a Muslim-free America” with an illustration of the World Trade Center towers.

In December, fliers urging Texas State University students to report undocumented immigrants were found all over the Texas State campus. The fliers listed the phone number to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as their website to submit tips. American Vanguard claimed responsibility for those fliers as well.