Man who drowned swimming to Lake Travis party barge identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 21-year-old man who went missing in Lake Travis on Sunday has been identified.

Tai Le, of Garland, Texas, was found 50 feet below the surface at 10:45 a.m. Monday, deputies say. Le went missing after swimming near a Lake Travis party barge on Sunday at 2:22 p.m.

Rescue teams were on scene minutes after they were called, officials described, searching the shoreline, surface of the water and the lake from the air. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, the teams went from rescue to recovery mode.

Law enforcement says Le’s body was found very close to where witnesses say he disappeared. The boat was in the area of Riviera Marina on the north shore of the lake.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said Le and two other people swam to nearby cliffs to dive off of them. All were holding flotation safety devices, but were not wearing them, deputies said.

When they began to swim back to the boat, Le lost hold of his flotation device and disappeared under the water. Conditions on the lake were described as rough and windy on Sunday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of the death.

This is the second drowning at Lake Travis this year. In January, a 31-year-old man drowned while making his way to his children on the shore. In 2016, there were seven drownings at the lake.