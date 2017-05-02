Homeless man gets probation for manslaughter case

John Fredrick Mouton (Austin Police Department)
John Fredrick Mouton (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A homeless man who killed another homeless person in northeast Austin last year was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to probation last week.

Police say on June 5, 2016, John Mouton, 23, got into a fight with another man over drugs and a possible stolen cellphone. A witness told officers at the time the victim threw the suspect’s bags off of a bridge and into water as the two got into a scuffle at the homeless camp. Mouton then put the victim in a “chokehold,” killing him. Others said they thought the victim was faking his injuries and the victim was left on the sidewalk.

“We are pleased that a Travis County jury held the defendant accountable for his actions, and that he will have the chance to make amends for his crime in the community under the watchful eyes of the probation department,” said Prosecutor Victoria Winkler in a statement.

Mouton was originally charged with murder.

