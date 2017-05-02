Hi-Tech Bath Remodeling Options For Your Home

By Published:
Statewide Remodeling
Statewide Remodeling

Who hates moldy, mildewed grout? Who would love to have their bathroom remodel done in just days? These are interior issues the pros at Statewide Remodeling tackle day in and day out for customer satisfaction. We dropped by to find out more. Rob Levin of Statewide Remodeling shared great information on how to get better performance for a better price out of your home improvement projects. Statewide Remodeling is located at 2209 Rutland Drive, Suite 100. Call 512-961-3182 or go to statewideremodeling.com for more details.

 

 

Sponsored by Statewide Remodeling. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s