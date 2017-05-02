Family of Kyle hit and run victim increases reward for information

Published:
Kyle teen killed in hit and run with his mother (Courtesy/Karin Mince)
Kyle teen killed in hit and run with his mother (Courtesy/Karin Mince)

KYLE (KXAN) — The family of Michael Mince, the 15-year-old Lehman High School student who was run down by a hit-and-run driver in Niederwald the day after Christmas, has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver to $5,000. Crime Stoppers is already offering a reward up to $1,000.

Mince had just left the gas station at the corner of Farm to Market 2001 and State Highway 21 between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The truck is described as a 1997-2003 Dodge Ram 3500 Dually — possibly with a welder in the bed of the truck — with damage to the right side and a missing passenger side mirror.

In an interview with KXAN in January, Mince’s mother said she was heartbroken and was pleading with anyone with information on the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or identity of the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or text “tip 103 + your message” to 274367.

