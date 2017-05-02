Dallas officers hailed as heroes for rushing to help shot paramedic

Related Coverage Suspect found dead after shooting, critically injuring Dallas paramedic

DALLAS (AP) — A police commander is praising Dallas officers as “heroic” for exposing themselves to gunfire while rushing to help a paramedic critically injured in a shooting.

Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker said during a news conference Tuesday that the suspect, Derick Lamont Brown, opened fire on paramedics responding to a shooting call at his home Monday.

Blankenbaker says Brown was acting erratically and killed his roommate before shooting and critically injuring a neighbor outside.

The commander says Brown fired at responding officers trying to help paramedic William An (Ahn). Officers were able to place An in a police vehicle and rush him to a hospital. The neighbor was also rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Blankenbaker said the shooting was initially reported as a possible suicide, which added to the confusion as officers arrived.

Blankenbaker says Brown was shot and injured by an officer before retreating into his home. Police say Brown then fatally shot himself.