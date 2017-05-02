Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally shot North Texas teen

DALLAS, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department’s original account of the incident.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Monday that Jordan Edwards’ vehicle was driving away from officers – not reversing toward them – when the shooting happened. Haber said he was troubled by what he saw in the video but wouldn’t release details other than to acknowledge he erred in describing the encounter.

Edwards, a freshman at Mesquite High School, was leaving a party when he was shot through the passenger side window of the vehicle. Chief Haber says officers were originally called to the neighborhood to check on reports of intoxicated minors in the street.

“While officers were at the location they heard gunfire there was an unknown altercation with the vehicle backing down the road towards officers in an aggressive manner and officers shot at the vehicle striking a front seat passenger and individual was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said Haber originally.

An attorney for Edwards’ family told The Associated Press that the shooting brings to mind the high-profile deaths of other black people after police encounters that have sparked outrage and protest in recent years. He said that this case stood out for its “sheer recklessness.”