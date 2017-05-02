Alcohol suspected as a factor in deadly rollover crash in southeast Austin

Related Coverage Police: Speed played role in rollover crash that killed man in SE Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police now suspect alcohol played a role in the rollover that killed a driver in southeast Austin on Saturday, April 29.

Kris Anthony Lugo, 29, was driving west in the 4500 block of William Cannon Drive, near South Pleasant Valley Road, at around 3:50 p.m. when he lost control and rolled over. Officers say he was driving at a high rate of speed.

Police said that the man was partially ejected from the truck and that it landed on top of him.

Lugo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Three other people inside the truck did not have any injuries.

Austin police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.