Alcohol suspected as a factor in deadly rollover crash in southeast Austin

By Published:
An Austin police officer speaks to three men near a car that flipped on E William Cannon Drive near S Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)
An Austin police officer speaks to three men near a car that flipped on E William Cannon Drive near S Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police now suspect alcohol played a role in the rollover that killed a driver in southeast Austin on Saturday, April 29.

Kris Anthony Lugo, 29, was driving west in the 4500 block of William Cannon Drive, near South Pleasant Valley Road, at around 3:50 p.m. when he lost control and rolled over. Officers say he was driving at a high rate of speed.

Police said that the man was partially ejected from the truck and that it landed on top of him.

Lugo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Three other people inside the truck did not have any injuries.

Austin police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.

