Accused Austin mass shooting planner charged for having guns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who authorities said showed signs of supporting a “sovereign citizen extremist ideology” has been formally charged for having guns when he shouldn’t have.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Steven Boehle, 50, Tuesday after he was found to have three semi-automatic pistols and an “unlawful user” of a controlled substance on April 12.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had previously received information that Boehle had been planning a mass shooting. While executing a search warrant during a drug investigation, authorities found the guns and over one thousand rounds of ammunition. Ten additional rifles and shotguns were found April 14 during a search on a storage unit that Boehle was leasing.

Boehle was given a $10,000 bond at a hearing on Monday but remains in custody while a judge reviews his release order. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Additional details about Boehle’s connection to a mass shooting plan have not been released but authorities said he attempted to buy a gun multiple times in the Austin area but was denied because of his criminal history.