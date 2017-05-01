What we know about the University of Texas stabbing suspect

Related Coverage One student dead, 3 injured in University of Texas campus stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kendrex J. White, 21, is currently in custody accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

This is what we know about White:

He is a junior at UT where he’s majoring in Biology.

His Facebook account shows he is from Killeen, where he graduated from Killeen High School in 2014.

Travis County records show he was arrested and charged with DWI on April 4, 2017

UT student Joshua Anderson had classes with White and says he is “very friendly and talkative.” Anderson says White had been missing classes lately and when he asked him about it last week, White said he had a few things going on his life and “that he had to put academics on the back burner for a bit.”

