Texas Senate extends easing testing for some high schoolers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate has voted to extend a 2015 law designed to help high school seniors graduate on time despite failing standardized tests needed to earn a diploma.

Amarillo Republican Sen. Kel Seliger’s bill passed 28-3 on Monday and now heads to the Texas House.

It continues until September 2019 a program offering an alternative graduation plan for seniors who failed to pass up to two statewide exams in algebra I, biology, English I and II and U.S. history.

The law established individual educational committees to determine whether a student could graduate instead based on other factors, like passing all necessary classes with acceptable attendance and grades.

The program was set to expire, but its approval before the legislative session ends May 29 may help qualifying students graduate this spring.