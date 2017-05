AUSTIN (KXAN) — A disturbance involving a gun turned into a SWAT situation in southeast Austin Monday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department says around 5:10 p.m. they received a call stating two to three people were involved in a disturbance at the Rosemont Apartments in the 2900 block of Collins Creek Drive.

Police say they had to call SWAT because they believe a possibly armed suspect has barricaded themselves inside one of the units. Just after 9 p.m., police said the unit was empty.