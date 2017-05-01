Students react angrily following stabbing on UT Austin campus

Medics tend to UT stabbing victim following multiple stabbing on campus Monday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin reacted angrily on social media Monday following a stabbing that left a student dead and three others wounded on campus.

Many students said they believe it took too long for the university and campus police to notify them that there was a dangerous situation on campus.

UTPD Chief of Police David Carter says an officer responded within minutes and they believe they did send out timely alerts. “So we have a timely warning system. This would have fell within timely warning because there was no ongoing threat. We had him in custody as soon as we arrived,” explained Carter.

UT student Joshua Anderson had classes with the suspect, 21-year-old Kendrex White and says he is “very friendly and talkative.”

Anderson says White had been missing classes lately and when he asked him about it last week, White said he had a few things going on his life and “that he had to put academics on the back burner for a bit.”

Officials react to the stabbing

Gov. Greg Abbott: “Our prayers go out to all those affected by today’s tragic events. I have been briefed by the Department of Public Safety on both incidents, and have also talked to University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves. As the investigations into these heinous crimes continue, I have offered all available state resources to both Dallas and the University of Texas to assist in any effort.”

UT President Greg Fenves: “There are no words to describe my sense of loss. Campus safety is our highest priority and we will investigate this tragic incident to the greatest extent possible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, the witnesses to the crime, and every member of Longhorn nation. We all mourn today.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler in tweets: “Diane & I are shocked by today’s attack at UT, and our thoughts are with the student who died, the other victims, and their parents. I’ve spoken with Pres. Fenves, and APD is assisting with all the City’s resources.”

